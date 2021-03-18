Reinhard Herman Kunze 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, in St. Joseph.
He was born Jan. 9, 1954, in Ludwigsburg, Germany, son of the late Minna and Heinze Kunze.
He graduated from Lafayette High School.
He worked at Mead Products as a machinist, retiring after 32 years of service. He also worked at Tyson Foods and the City of St. Joseph, as an Amonia Boiler Engineer.
He enjoyed working in his garage and helping people in his neighborhood; he could fix anything.
"Kunze" is survived by: daughters, Jodie Riggs, Aubrey, Texas and Danielle Kunze, St. Joseph; son, Chris Kunze, Easton, Missouri; and a sister, Margot Edmondson, Altamonte Springs, Florida.
He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
