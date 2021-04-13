Patricia Kunze
Patricia "Pat" Kunze, of St. Joseph, went to be with the Lord on April 10, 2021.
Survivors include a daughter, Gayle (Rick) Edwards; son, Steve Kunze; grandchildren, Chase (Kandice) Winder, Cort Winder; great-grandchildren, Jerzie, Paxton, and Teirson Winder; and several step-grandchildren.
She retired from American Family Insurance. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish for many years and served as a Lector, Communion minister and Choir member. She also volunteered at The House of Bread.
Parish Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation will follow until 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
