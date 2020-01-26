Betty Ann Kunrath, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday. Jan. 22, 2020.

Survivors include: children, Teresa Kunrath and Jason Kunrath (Renee); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three brothers; one sister; numerous nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Mosaic Life Care Hospice.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.