BELLEVUE, Neb. - Robert A. Kunkel, Sr, 74, Bellevue, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020.

He was born Nov. 3, 1945, in St. Joseph, to Clyde and Ida (Atkins) Kunkel.

Robert married Donna Lynn Beesley Aug. 7, 1970.

He was a computer specialist for Mutual of Omaha for over 20 years.

Robert was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs as well as the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Robert was preceded in death by: his parents; sisters, Iris, Bessie and Dorothy.

Survivors include: the love of his life, his wife, Donna, with whom he was getting ready to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on August 7; his three children that brought him so much love, son, Rob Kunkel (Faith), Wahoo, Nebraska; daughters, Katie Jaapar, Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Anna Felber (Adam), Pappillion, Nebraska; grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Connor (Tracy), Aaron, Izaac, Dominic, Hunter, Hayden, Cecilia, Iris and George; sister, June; brother, Clyde; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Farewell Services 10 a.m. Thursday, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service, Mound City, Missouri.

Interment Benton Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service, Mound City, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Vietnam Agent Orange Relief & Responsibility Campaign, P.O. Box 303-Prince Station, New York, NY 10012-0006.

Online guest book and obituary at www.pettijohncrawford.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.