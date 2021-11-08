Betty Elaine Kuehner, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
She was born Feb. 10, 1937, in St. Joseph, daughter of Anna and Roy Guy.
She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1956.
She was married to William "Bill" Kuehner.
Betty had worked at K-Mart, Montgomery Wards, and the Buchanan County Assessors Office.
She enjoyed bowling, shooting darts, playing cards and she loved fishing. She also loved Elvis and the KC Chiefs. Betty won the first Kuehner Family Fantasy Football League.
She was a member of Savannah Avenue Baptist Church.
Betty was preceded in death by: her husband, William "Bill" Kuehner, Sr.; her parents; brothers, Roy Guy Jr. and Glenn Guy; sisters: Emma Smith, Margaret Groenke, Ruth Smith and Anna Morris; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Judy Kuehner; and sister-in-law, Betty Lou Poling.
Survivors include: children: Sandy (Rob) Duncan of St. Joseph, Betty (David) Peters of St. Joseph, William "Bill" (Rikkie) Kuehner of Bremerton, Washington, Victor (Jennifer) Kuehner of St. Joseph, Patrick Kuehner Sr. of St. Joseph and Michael Kuehner of St. Joseph; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; cousin, Louise Davis of Elwood, Kansas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ms. Kuehner has been cremated, under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorial Service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Rupp Funeral Home.
A private family graveside service and inurnment will be held at Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society or Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.