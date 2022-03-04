FAIRFAX, Mo. - Jack Richard Kruse, 84, of Fairfax, passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, surrounded by family.
Jack was born Oct. 4, 1937, in Forbes, Missouri, to Marvin and Ethel (Kirk) Kruse. Jack grew up in Fairfax and had a younger brother, Steven Kruse.
Jack graduated from Fairfax High School in 1955, and enlisted in the Navy the same spring.
After returning home from the Navy, he was united in marriage to Patricia Sue Henning in Omaha, Nebraska, on Oct. 20, 1958. They became the parents of three children: Tom, Shawnee and Krista.
Jack was employed as a supervisor for Ideker Construction and farmed. After retirement, he worked at Snyder and Associates Engineering and Mo Valley Ag.
Jack was a member of the Fairfax Masonic Lodge #483, Moila Shriners and was a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was a member of Fairfax Kiwanis and Sharp's Grove Church.
As a lifetime member of the Amateur Trapshooters Association, Jack was well known among fellow trap shooters for his excellence and helping youth in trapshooting. Jack took pride in serving on the Northwest Missouri Wholesale Water Commission.
Several years ago, Jack made the decision to donate his body to science. He was able to fulfill his wish upon passing.
Jack is preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and his brother.
He is survived by: his children: Thomas Kruse, Shawnee (Mark) Hawkins and Krista (David) Sly; his grandchildren: Dylan Sly, Lacy (Cory) Chopra, Chandra Hawkins and Justin (Crystal) Hawkins; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials to: Fairfax Kiwanis Club, care of Bob Alldredge, P.O. Box 45, Fairfax, MO 64446.
Memorial Service Saturday, 10:30 a.m. March 26, at Sharps Grove Church, Fairfax.
Masonic service preceding the memorial service. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.