Kruse,Curtis 1947-2023 Wathena, Kan. Feb 10, 2023 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATHENA, Kan. - Curtis Kruse, 75, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Carriage Square Nursing Home, in St. Joseph.Curtis was born on Feb. 25, 1947, in Maryville, Kansas, to Roland and Grace (Stull) Kruse.He served in the United States Army and was of the Lutheran faith. Curtis was the director for the ASCS office in Troy, Kansas, retiring in 2000.Curtis married Patricia Craney on April 1, 1974 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She survives of the home.He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Woody.He is survived by his wife, Patricia Kruse, Wathena; sister, Karen (James) Fountaine, Kenyon, Minnesota.Curtis's wishes were to be cremated, with no services.Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas is in charge of arrangements.www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Kruse, Kan. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Religion Job Market × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Feb 10, 2023 Late Notices, Feb 9, 2023 Late Notices, Feb 8, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesLaw enforcement investigating recent death in Buchanan County jail10 indicted in federal drug case include two from St. JosephNew storage facility for classic, collectible cars to open in St. JosephChinese balloon visible over St. JosephPolice have located missing child, Kielynn AndersonBuchanan County students move onto Regional Spelling BeeWeather-related closingsGrandparents make little effort to see grandkid (for Feb. 7)Wildlife expert explains what to do with injured animalsAcing the ACT wasn't so hard, Central scholar says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.