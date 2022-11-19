Krumme, Richard L. 1943-2022 St. Mary's, Iowa

ST. MARY'S, Iowa - Richard L. Krumme, 79, passed away on Oct. 25, 2022, at Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minnesota. Richard was born on May 9, 1943, in Buchanan County Missouri to George (Fritz) and Ila Jean (Cogdill) Krumme. He grew up in Faucett, Missouri, and was big brother to Gail, Nancy and Alan. Richard participated in many sports at Faucett High School but really shined at running hurdles for the track team. He even held a State school record for a decade.
Richard fell in love and married his high school sweetheart Margie L. Tarter-Patton Dec. 31, 1962. They moved to Columbia, Missouri, where Richard attended the University of Missouri and earned his bachelor's degree in Agricultural Journalism. Richard and Margie raised three sons, Eric, Karl and Kurt.
They moved to Iowa in 1967 where Richard began his career at Meridith Corporation. Even with his commitment to his career, he still found time to be a scout leader and baseball coach for his boys. During his 30 year tenure at Meridith, Richard was the Editor-in Chief of Successful Farming magazine and curated Country America magazine. He received numerous writing and leadership awards. He retired in 1998 to his beloved farm (Quail Hollow) in the country. Aside from farming, he was a avid hunter, enjoyed St. Louis Cardinal baseball and earned a sixth degree black belt in Ta Kwon Do. Richard also taught a Strategic Management Seminar at Simpson College and could be found working out in the campus gym.
Richard leaves behind sisters, Gail (Ed) Tyler, Nancy Nichols; brother, Alan (Cathy); sons, Eric (Gina), Karl and Kurt; grandchildren, Shannon (Perry) Hager, Megan, Abby, Amber and Justin; and four great grandchildren.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 53 years, Margie (2015), and his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at Center Chapel UMC located at the intersection of Hwy 92 and Kennedy Street West of Indianola, Iowa, on Dec 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Krumme as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.