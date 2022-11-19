Krumme, Richard L. 1943-2022 St. Mary's, Iowa

ST. MARY'S, Iowa - Richard L. Krumme, 79, passed away on Oct. 25, 2022, at Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minnesota. Richard was born on May 9, 1943, in Buchanan County Missouri to George (Fritz) and Ila Jean (Cogdill) Krumme. He grew up in Faucett, Missouri, and was big brother to Gail, Nancy and Alan. Richard participated in many sports at Faucett High School but really shined at running hurdles for the track team. He even held a State school record for a decade.

Richard fell in love and married his high school sweetheart Margie L. Tarter-Patton Dec. 31, 1962. They moved to Columbia, Missouri, where Richard attended the University of Missouri and earned his bachelor's degree in Agricultural Journalism. Richard and Margie raised three sons, Eric, Karl and Kurt.

