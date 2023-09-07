Leonida "Lonnie" Irene Krull, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in St Joseph. She was born July 12, 1937, in Agency, Missouri, daughter of Bertha and Charles Hayes. She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1955, and also attended Manual Vocational Center. She married David Krull on Feb. 4, 1956, in St. Joseph.

Lonnie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, collecting antiques, sewing, cooking and watching old movies. Lonnie loved cats, especially her cat, Olivia. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

