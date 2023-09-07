Leonida "Lonnie" Irene Krull, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in St Joseph. She was born July 12, 1937, in Agency, Missouri, daughter of Bertha and Charles Hayes. She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1955, and also attended Manual Vocational Center. She married David Krull on Feb. 4, 1956, in St. Joseph.
Lonnie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, collecting antiques, sewing, cooking and watching old movies. Lonnie loved cats, especially her cat, Olivia. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Lonnie was preceded in death by husband, David Krull; her parents; son, Greg Krull; siblings, Chuck Hayes, Thomas Hayes, Delbert Hayes, Elsie Bond, Mary Marek, and Betty Johnson.
Survivors include children, Cherie (Michael) Johnston, of Sonora, California, John (Cindy) Krull, of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Mike Krull, of South Dakota, Mark (Sierra) Krull, of St. Joseph, Hillari Krull, of St. Joseph, and Robert (Michelle) Krull, of Overland Park, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Angie Krull, of St. Joseph; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ms. Krull has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Per her wishes, no services are scheduled.
Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter- St. Joseph.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
