Greg A. Krull, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.He was born June 20, 1958, to David Alan and Leonida Irene (Hayes) Krull in St. Joseph.He met Angie Fountain on Dec. 16, 1988. They shared 35 years together. They were married on Aug. 9, 2010.Greg was an avid Harley-Davidson rider, and he enjoyed music and BBQ.He was preceded in death by his father, and his father-in-law.Survivors include his wife, Angie; sons, Michael Krull, Mark Krull (Sierra), Zach Rucker (Faythe); daughter, Samaria Timms; 10 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sister, Cheri Johnston; brother, John Krull (Cindy); mother, Lonnie Krull; mother-in-law, Carolyn Woods; niece, Hillari Krull; and nephew, Robbie Krull.Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
