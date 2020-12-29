Donald Eugene Krull, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.

He was born June 15, 1951, in St. Joseph, to William and Florence (Berning) Krull.

He was a graduate of Savannah High School and earned a business administration degree at Missouri Western State University.

Donald enjoyed working with the public. He worked for Dave Little's Ford dealership, 7/11 Food Stores, the St. Joseph School District and at Leaverton Auto in sales for 15 years.

He was an Air Force veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 359 and had been past commander of Post 396. He also had been a member of 3 Angels 7th-Day Adventist Church and Cosby Zion United Methodist Church.

Donald enjoyed playing pool and cards, and his role as Santa every year for children at the South Side food kitchen.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include daughters, Lori Woodward (Kyle) and Donita Maag (Bill); grandchildren, Alexis Norton and Devin, Jordy and Preston Maag; sister, Sharon Walton; and nephew, Kenneth Stanfield.

Farewell Services 3 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Cosby Zion Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.