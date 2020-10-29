WATHENA, Kan. - Jack Krugh, 83, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born March 17, 1937, in Roseland, Texas, son of Minta Powers and Roland Krugh.

He graduated from Ravenwood High School, class of 1955. Also in 1955, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Seaman on the USS Shangri-LA. Following his military service he began working at Wire Rope Corporation, retiring in 1999.

Jack was a kind hearted and easy going guy and always enjoyed helping others. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and playing bingo.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, Roland Krugh; mother, Minta Powers; and wife, Rita Vanhouten-Krugh.

Survivors include, companion of 24 years, Ruby Smith of Wathena; children, Dorothy (Jim) Shafer, of Omaha, Nebraska, Debbie Pasley of Independence, Missouri, Angie Drown of Vermont, David (Cathy) Krugh of Ft. Gordon, Georgia; two sisters, Francis and Melba; five grandchildren, Kayla, Ben, Tom, Aubree, and Alrya; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Baker, Kara; niece, Lori Mulhern.

Private family funeral services will be held at Rupp Funeral Home with Interment following in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ravenwood, Missouri.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.