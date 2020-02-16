Janice Alberta Steffens Krueger, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at her home.

She was born Dec. 6, 1938, to Albert and Elva (Andis) Steffens, in Kansas City, Missouri.

She was an Episcopalian.

Janice graduated from North Kansas City High School and was a member of the Delta Phi Omega sorority.

She later attended business school and worked for Flemming Foods.

Janice married William Krueger Sr. Sept. 5, 1964, in Kansas City; she and her family moved to St. Joseph in 1974.

She devoted her life to her family, and loved to garden and cook.

She was preceded in death by her parents and twin sister, Joyce Southern.

Survivors include: her beloved husband, William, of the home; son, William Jr. (Christie); daughter, Elizabeth Roderick (Jeff); three grandchildren: Madison and Austin Roderick, Miles Krueger; two step-grandchildren, Nicole (Zach) and Michael George; two step-great grandchildren, Brently and Emalyn Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association.