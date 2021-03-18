Barbara Lynne (Novak) Krueger, age 78, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, in St. Joseph.

Barbara was born on Sept. 19, 1942, to Stanley and Rose Anne Novak. She was raised in Chicago, Illinois, where she met and married W. Dale Krueger on Aug. 14, 1965. To that union, there were born three sons.

Barbara with her husband moved to St. Joseph in 1974, where they raised their children and have lived to the present day.

She went on to achieve a bachelors degree in English from Missouri Western State University, and worked for American Airlines, retiring after 20 years.

Barbara loved her family dearly as a wife, a mother, and grandmother and enjoyed family time, cooking and travel. She was friendly to all and was always willing to help out a person in need.

She was a member of the Runcie Club, volunteered at Mir House, attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, and regularly purchased and donated food for the local food pantries.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Lucille.

Survivors include: husband, W. Dale; sons: Dale Allen, Jeffrey Scott and John Paul Krueger; grandchildren: Kendra, Sarah, Nadiya and Christopher; great-grandchildren: Hadassah, and Dellah and her brother, William Novak.

Services will be at 5 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with visitation following until 7:30 p.m.

All Memorial donations may be made to YWCA Battered Women's Shelter, American Cancer Society or to donors choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.