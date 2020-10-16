SAVANNAH, Mo. - Shirley Jean Kretzschmar, 80, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 13, 1940, in Pearson, Oklahoma, daughter of the late Loya and Emmett Nelson.

She graduated from Benton High School class of 1958 and married Donald on Nov. 17, 1967. She worked at H.D. Lee until it closed, American Family Insurance, United Missouri Bank, and Lawson Quick Shop in Stewartsville.

She enjoyed working in the yard, flower gardening, watching her grandchildren's sporting events, crossword puzzles and soduko, traveling, but most especially spending time with her family.

Shirley was the former Mayor of Clarksdale, Missouri, and a member of the Church of Brethren, St. Joseph, then the Clarksdale Christian Church.

Shirley was preceded in death by: husband, Donald; her parents; brothers, Robert and Jim Nelson; sister, Cora Nelson.

Survivors include: daughter, Carol Dison, Parkville, Missouri; sons, Mike (Holly) Wingard, Kansas City, Kansas, and Scott (Melody Stone) Wingard, St. Joseph; sister, Elizabeth Huffman; grandchildren, Jason and Katlyn Maxwell, Bailey, Allie, Kayla, Brandi, and Jesse Wingard; great-grandchildren, Elliot, Raider, and Jaxson.

Funeral services: 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Robert Thomas officiating, The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.