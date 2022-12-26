Kretzer, Verlea 1932-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Dec 26, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Kretzer, Verlea 1932-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Verlea Kretzer, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.She was born March 29, 1932, in St. Joseph, to Claude and Beulah (Ent) Widener.She was preceded in death by: her husband, Dallas Marion Kretzer Sr.; daughters, Pam (Steven) Stewart and Mary Vaughn; grandson, Joseph Issac; son-in-law, Gary Coon; and numerous brothers and sisters.Survivors include: her children: Sherry Coon, Kristy (Bob) Smith, Rita (Lindsey) Wardlow, Billie Willenborg, Dallas Kretzer Jr., Barb Kretzer, Connie (Tommie) Whetzell, Michael (Sherri) Kretzer, Curtis (Tammy) Kretzer; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Interment: Mount Auburn Cemetery.The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crematory Marion Kretzer Sr. Funeral Home Christianity Worship Joseph Issac Gary Coon Grandchild Meierhoffer × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Dec. 26, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 24, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 23, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesFamily members reach partial settlement in Pear Street accidentHayley McKinneyMan dies in Holt County crash on MondayMan dies in Wednesday morning accidentOne person extricated during Monday rollover crashClosings for Thursday, Dec. 22Todd JoeWoman brings the holiday spirit to Downtown store windowsField for school board openings grows to 11Garrett and Tara Patterson
