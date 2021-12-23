Patricia "Pat" Elizabeth Ann Kretzer, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at a local health care facility.
She was born Oct. 26, 1945, in Owensboro, Kentucky, daughter of Mary and Ellis "Doc" Knight.
Pat grew up it the Utica, Kentucky area. She was married to Charles E. Kretzer, who precedes her in death.
Pat enjoyed playing Sudoku and working word searches and puzzles.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Charles; daughter, Cynthia Kretzer; great-grandson, Evan; and six siblings.
Survivors include: children, Kenneth Kretzer and Dona'Lea (Scott) Clark, all of St. Joseph; three brothers; two sisters; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Graveside Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
A Celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.