SAVANNAH, Mo. - Kenneth Ray Kretzer, 78, of Savannah, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

He was born March 23, 1941, in St. Joseph, son of Gertrude "Suzie" and Don Kretzer.

He married Linda Hadley on June 4, 1960.

He retired from Safeway Foods, in 2003, as a warehouse manager.

Kenny enjoyed working on cars, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Nascar fan.

His hobbies also included bowling, hunting, fishing, and football.

Kenny was an ornery, kind hearted, and loving man.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers: Charles, Dallas, Richard and Ernest; sister, Lois Leota; sister-in-law, Cindy Kretzer, mother and father-in-law, Milton and Dorothy Hadley; and sons- in-law, Ricky Dempewolf and Gregg Thompson.

Survivors include: wife, Linda Kretzer, of the home; five children: Teresa (Ray) Kretzer, Savannah, Lisa Kretzer, St. Joseph, David (Kathy) Kretzer, Savannah, Deborah Kretzer, St. Joseph and Christopher (Heather) Kretzer, Savannah; brothers: Lloyd (Dawn) Kretzer, St. Joseph, Larry (Betty) Kretzer, Savannah and Alec (Jerrie) Hovey, Cosby, Missouri; sisters, Patricia Ray, Sheridan, Missouri and Linda Baskins, St. Joseph; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Bill Grace officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to: the American Diabetes Association or Alzheimer's Association.

