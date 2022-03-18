John "Wolfman" Kretzer, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
He was born June 20, 1957, in Pensacola, Florida, to Emerson and Nadine (Waymire) Kretzer.
He just celebrated 22 years of sobriety, thank you to his AA family for their support over the years. John enjoyed playing baseball, golfing, softball, and bowling. He had a love for music and ran Full Moon Productions.
John was declared cancer free one month ago, and the family wishes to thank all his caregivers.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Dean Kretzer; father; and brother, Michael Joseph Kretzer.
He is survived by daughters, Amanda Barry (Jon), Angie Wirth (Chris Lake); his wolf/husky mix, Warf; grandchildren, Harlee, Chipper, Dryden, Tayden; mother, Nadine Kretzer; siblings, Marie Hoyt (Ron), Gail Smith, Emerson A. Kretzer, IV (Denise), David Kretzer, Margaret Wells, Timothy Kretzer (Karrie), Karl Kretzer (Regina); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.