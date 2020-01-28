Edith J. Kresse, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

She was born on March 6, 1929, in Helen, Georgia.

She is survived by: daughter, Deb Lanter (Larry), of Everest, Kansas; grandson, Michael Lanter (Bailey), of Everest; great-grandchildren, Tiffin Lanter and Beckett Lanter, of Everest; grandson, Nicholas Lanter (Stacey), of Castle Rock, Colorado; son, Bob Kresse (Laura), of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Addie Kresse and Jackson Kresse, of Nashville; sister, Helen Clark, of Sylva, North Carolina; a brother, Terry Sims, of Hendersonville, North Carolina; and a special niece, Sherry Setliff, of Hendersonville.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Nichols-Stephens Funeral Home, in Grove, Oklahoma, with burial to follow at the Buzzard Cemetery.

www.dishon-maple-chaney.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.