Lorelai Elizabeth Ann Kress, 3 months old, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, in a St. Joseph hospital. She was born Feb. 14, 2021, in St. Joseph.

She is survived by mother, Krista Richardson, and father Dakota Penland; brother, Sylar Kress; sister, Venus Moore; maternal grandparents, Chris and Betsy Flint; maternal great-grandmother, Patsy Kress; maternal great- grandfather, Jerry Kress (Ed Schmermund); maternal great-grandmother, Jan Flint; aunt, Bridget Hassler (Seth Webster); and uncle, Colton Flint; cousins Kieran and Lakota; as well as several great-aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death maternal great- grandfather, DeWayne Flint.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday with a prayer service following at 7 p.m., Fr. Lac Pham officiating at the Rupp Funeral Home.

