Ernest Krawczyk

COOPER, Texas -Ernest (Ernie) Krawczyk, 86, of Cooper, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Ernie was born in St. Joseph and attended Pickett High School, graduating in 1952.

Ernie is survived by: his wife, Nancy; his four children; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and one sister.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; one son; three brothers; and one sister.

No services are planned at this time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.