Ruth Mary Kragel, 93, of St. Joseph, formerly of Corning, Iowa, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Ruth was born on April 1, 1926, in Denison, Iowa, to the late Edward and Teresa (Herbers) Dozler. She was raised on the family farm.

She was a 1953 graduate of Denison High School.

She married the love of her life, James Frederick Kragel, on Aug. 1, 1949.

He passed away on Sept. 4, 2014.

Together, they enjoyed traveling, camping, playing cards and watching their sons play sports.

Ruth and James owned and operated the LaConne Motel, in Corning.

Ruth was a devout Catholic, with strong faith and a generous spirit. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. She was also a member of the St. Patrick's Church and Ladies Guild, in Corning, as well as St. Rosa Lima Parish, in Denison.

She was a tireless volunteer for all of her church homes.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth is preceded in death by: son, Darrell Kragel; sister, Alice Dozler-Holst; and brother, Paul Dozler.

Survivors: sons: Don Kragel (Jeanette), Dennis Kragel (Lori) and David Kragel (Sharlene); grandchildren: Summer Kragel, Sunnie Kragel, Alex Kragel (Amanda) and Ryan Kragel (Audra); great-grandchildren: Carson and Connor Krage,l and Ava, Anna and Abigail Kragel; brother, Earl Dozler (Dorothy).

Graveside service and interment: 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Rosa Lima Cemetery, in Denison.

Parish Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, in St. Joseph.

The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 8:30 p.m., at our chapel.

The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, memorials to: Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 4503 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.