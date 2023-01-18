Sherry Marcelle Kowalski, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in St. Joseph.
She was born July 14, 1960 in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Doris and Jesse Grace. She graduated from Benton high school, class of 1978.
Sherry worked at Hosanna Christian School as a teacher and loved teaching her kids at school, going to church, playing scrabble and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Hosanna Fellowship Church.
Sherry was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Rick Kowalski; brother, Jesse (Joker) Grace; and brother-in-law, Rex Sowell.
Survivors include: brother, William "Bill" (Toni) Grace; sisters: Shelly Sowell, Rebekah "Becky" (Dave) Chikosi and Sheila Grace; sisters-in-law: Diane Grace, Judy (Mike) Conard and Lore Teschner; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Funeral services and public live stream: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at the Hosanna Fellowship Church, 17290 US Highway 71, St. Joseph, MO.
The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.
