Rose Mary Koscielniak

Rose Mary Koscielniak (nee Modis) passed away peacefully Nov. 14, 2020, at the age of 93. Reunited with: her husband, Gilbert Koscielniak; her parents, Matt and Katie (Piskuric) Modis; her brothers, Michael (Val) and James Modis; and her sisters, Josie Modis and Margie Scott.

Loving mother of Margie (Jack) Winter; "Nanny" to her grandsons, David and Daniel (Katie) Winter; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Maggie.

Also survived by: sister-in-law, Peggie Modis of St. Joseph; her best friend of more than 50 years, Sue Ewert; and other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Rose Mary was born in St. Joseph, where she met and married her husband of almost 50 years, before his death in 1995.

Rose Mary was a retiree of Ladish Company, loved to dance, play slot machines and spend time with Gilbert and family at her little "farm", in Adams County, Wisconsin.

Thanks to all the caregivers at Linden Grove, New Berlin and Legacy Hospice for her care. We, as a family, feel she is exactly where she wants to be.

Private services will be held and she will be laid to rest in St. Adalbert's Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.