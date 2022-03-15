CAMERON, Mo. - Barbara Ann Korneman, 78, of Cameron, Missouri passed away March 10, 2022.
Barbara was born on May 9, 1943 in Milan, Missouri to William and Noralie (Harman) Neal.
She was a graduate of Cameron High School.
On May 23, 1975, Barbara married Larry Korneman. He precedes her in death.
Barbara worked at Stride Rite for several years, later working as a dispatcher for the Cameron Police Department and Cameron Regional Medical Center until retiring.
She loved her family. Her greatest joy was being with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed trips to Branson, Worlds of Fun, and shopping. Barbara was very proud of being a member of TOPS for over 40 years.
She is also predeceased by her parents, Bill and Noralie Neal; son, Larry E. Korneman; three brothers, Doyle Neal, Billy J. Neal, and Jim Neal; two sisters, Wilma Smith and Betty Gibson; and two great-grandsons, Dakota Gilreath and Jarod Pullen.
Survivors: three children, Randy (Annette) Gibson, Robin Pullen, both of Maysville, Missouri and Julie (Joey) Moore, Houston, Missouri; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Services: 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022
Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery.
The family asks memorials be given to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
