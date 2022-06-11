Janet Korell, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022.
On June 25, 1952, she was born to Teddy and Norma (Mathers) Slibowski.
After graduating from Lafayette High School, Janet worked at American Family Insurance before moving into advertising sales. She started with Fletcher Mayo and retired in 2013 from Eagle Radio. Her career spanned St. Joseph, Des Moines, Iowa, and Kansas City.
She attended Ashland United Methodist Church.
Janet loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed landscaping and flower gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Daniel Slibowski.
She is survived by Tom Ackley; sons, Douglas Korell (Linda) and Mark Korell (Julie); grandchildren, Eli, Kolby, Jake, Morgan; great-grandson, Jack; siblings, Barb Schneider (Denny), Julie Kirschner (Kevin), Tom Slibowski, Jean Hutchcraft, Mary Wilson, Lori Severn (Bill), Patty Jones (Mark), Becky Slibowski (Dave Seckinger), Leighanne Slibowski (Russell Book); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 24, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Ashland United Methodist Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
