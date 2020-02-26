Korell, Billy A. 1924-2020

Billy Ardery Korell, 95, fell asleep Monday evening, Feb. 24, 2020, at Diversicare of St. Joseph, and woke up in heaven. He was surrounded by his family and caregivers.

He was the son of John and Mary Jule (Ardery) Korell, and born Dec. 24, 1924, in Savannah, Missouri.

Billy married Patty Garrett, April 20, 1946, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in St. Joseph.

They would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary in April. She is also a resident at Diversicare.

He was a devoted Christian and a member of St. Paul Lutheran, where he served in many capacities. He was a Sunday School and Bible class teacher for more than 50 years, as well as a church Elder and evangelism committee member for many years. He often said his greatest joy was sharing his faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He visited hundreds of friends, shut-ins, hospital patients and nursing home residents throughout the years. He was also active in the Lutheran Layman's League, an international men's service organization, for many years and also served as state president.

Billy graduated from Central High School, in St. Joseph, at mid-term in 1942. He immediately enlisted in the United States Army. He served three years in World War II as a medic during the Third Army's liberation of Germany, before he was transferred to Japan. He then served a year during the Korean War.

Billy was the co-owner of Quality Sheet Metal and continued to work part-time in the shop, until he was 80 years old. He was a craftsman sheet metal fabricator and also taught a sheet metal shop class at Maryville High School, in the 1960s.

He also was a skilled artist and commercial sign painter.

Billy was an excellent fastpitch softball player, horseshoe pitcher and golfer. He coached his sons' baseball, softball and basketball teams. He regularly attended his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's events.

He had been bound to a wheelchair by Parkinson's disease and dementia for several years.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; granddaughter, Morgan Wall; and sister, Ruth Ann (Korell) Boore.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: sons, Ken Korell (Donna) and Jim (Debi); daughter, Billie Sue Wall (Greg).

He is also survived by grandchildren: Brad Korell, Jessica Korell, Ashley (Korell) Butler, Doug Korell, Mark Korell, Tiffani (Wall) Teschner, Lyndsay (Wall) Klein, Luke and Andy Voltmer and Amber Trotter; great-grandchildren: Jordan Korell, Mallory Ruden, Caroline Ruden, Elise Lehne, Charlie Butler, Eli Korell, Kolby Korell, Jake Korell, Morgan (Russell) Galvin, Ben Schneider, Addy Schneider, Lila Voltmer, Chloe Hubbard, Lydia Voltmer, Perrin Voltmer, Camille Voltmer, Ronin Voltmer, Jinson Trotter, Jenkins Trotter and Greenly Trotter; and by nieces and nephews: Pam McIntyre, Andy Beach, Betsy Beach, Brent Archdekin, Dale Richard Archdekin, Melinda Riles, John Boore, Paula Albert and Tim Boore; and numerous extended family members and friends.

The family extends its deepest appreciation to the staff at Diversicare and Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care. They have become extended family.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Paul Lutheran Church.

The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Layman's League, to benefit Lutheran Hour Ministries.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.