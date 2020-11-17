Koons, Esther B. 1924-2020

Esther Bell Koons was born on Nov. 9, 1924, to Harry and Sylvia Wright in St. Joseph. She passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, at the age of 96.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Hub; her husband, Kenneth; her son, Kenny; and her son-in-law, Chuck Kneib.

She was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a family who loved her as much as she loved them. Her two daughters, Susan Kneib, of Chaska, Minnesota; and Sally Morlock (Greg) of Missoula, Montana; her grandchildren, Boone (Amanda) of Chaska, Ashley (Ryan), of Wayzata, Minnesota, Abby (Ryan) of Henderson, Nevada and Carly (Zach) of Missoula, Montana; and her great-grandchildren, Makayla, Kylie, Jackson, Dylan, Anderson, Deacon, Ava and Stella.

What a gift she was to all of us! In 1996, she made a move from St. Josephto Missoula to be near her grandkids. She spent the rest of her life there and we were all the richer for it. And even though she never really fell in love with Montana like her daughters did, she enjoyed the years being close to her family. She even told us that when her time came, to please take her back home to Missouri. That's exactly what we are doing.

Rest in peace, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, and an aunt to several nieces and nephews, Onilee, Greg, Randy, Jeff, Emery Lee, Wayne, Barb, George, Mark and Dale, and the best friend you could ever want to all those who called her friend.

A gathering to celebrate her life will be at a later date.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.