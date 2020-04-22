HOPKINS, Mo. - Mona Konecne, of Hopkins, wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away April 20, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family and friends after a hard battle with lung cancer.

She was a loyal housewife and was self-employed with her husband of 30 years.

Mona was born in Maryville, on Feb. 24, 1949, to Virgil Glen and Doris Maria (Stone) Dowis.

She was a lifetime resident of the Sheridan and Hopkins area.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; and brothers, Glen "Butch" and Victor "Vic".

She is survived by: her husband, Ron, of the home in Hopkins; sister, Linda (Larry) Marsh, of Albany; brother, Paul, of Maryville; daughter, Leah (Mike) Logston, of Maryville; son, Bobby (Dorothy) Dierenfeldt, of Union Star; daughter, Angie Dierenfeldt, of Hopkins; and eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

It was Mona's wish to be cremated and there will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family, to cover medical expenses, in care of: Ron Konecne, 302 East Thompson St., Hopkins, Mo, 64461. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.