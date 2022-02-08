FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Dr. Earl Gene Komer, 78, of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Agency, Missouri, peacefully passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Gene joins his wife Carol as they have entered into eternal rest.
Dr. Gene Komer was born in Agency to Dorothy and Raymond Komer, where he found his life-long passion for gardening. He graduated from the University of Missouri, an MU Tiger fan through and through, with a PhD in Agricultural and Veterinary Biochemistry. He was a brilliant man, whom left a legacy in numerous veterinary patents as well as his latest work on Nature's86 burn, pain and healing oil. He moved to Fort Collins in 1988 with his wife, Carol, where he found years of peace sitting around the campfire at their pond. He was a generous and trusting man, always willing to invite a stranger in to have a beer or give anyone in need his last dime. He was a devoted husband, son, father and grandfather who loved his family with all he had. He enjoyed everything most when it was shared with family and many friends.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Senior Helpers in Colorado, Elderhaus Adult Day Programs, Homestead of Olathe Memory Care and Hospice for their loving care and support of Gene over these last few years.
He is survived by daughters, Tobey Carrel and husband Mike, and Jennifer Larson and husband Eric; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Mike; and a very large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; his parents, Raymond and Dorothy; and three siblings, Jerry, Susie, and Judy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, with burial at the Agency Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, it was Gene's wish to have donations sent to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38215.
Arrangements are with Heaton-Bowman Smith Funeral Home in St Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
