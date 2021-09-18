Komer, Barbara A. St. Joseph, Mo.

Barbara A. Komer
Barbara Ann (Gipson) Komer, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 12, 2021.
Two sons survive of the home, Cliff (Andria) Butcher and Jerald Komer, both of St. Joseph; grandkids: Ian Komer, Alexsus Albin, Draven Komer and Kaizen Komer; and three great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Allen Cemetery, Gower, Missouri.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Komer, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.