Kolb, Hazel P. 1935-2023 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Pauline (Hahn) Kolb passed away Jan. 19, 2023. Pauline was born Jan. 29, 1935, at the home of her grandparents, John and Myrtle Burnett, in Dekalb County Missouri. She was the daughter of Clyde Hahn and Edith Burnett Hahn. They preceded her in death.
Pauline married the love of her life, Carl H. Kolb, on May 15, 1954. Two children were born of this union, Carolyn Sue and Gary Wayne Kolb. Carl preceded her in death on March 13, 2018.
Survivors include Carolyn Sue Clay, Gary Wayne Kolb (Gae); seven grandchildren, Jeremy Clay (Nikki), Brad Clay (Lynn), David Clay, Brennan Kolb, Bradi Kolb (Jordan), Blayne Kolb, and Blayke Kolb; great-grandchildren, Lauren Clay, Ellie Clay, Addie Clay, Avery Clay, Carson Clay, Courtney Wainscott, Ashtyn Clay, Camryn Clay, Lauren Bradley, August Bennett, Bleu Bennett, Elam Bennett; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Kay Marshall (Doug); sister, Martha Baker (Larry); stepsister, Cheri Hahn; and several nieces and nephews.
She was of the Baptist faith. She is further preceded in death by sister, Lois Beechner; and step-brother, John Hahn; brother, Clyde L. Hahn.
Pauline's early childhood was spent around the Gridley and Fordham areas. She attended Harris and Garden Prairie rural schools, Osborn R0 and Maysville High School, graduating in the class of 1953. Pauline later would move to Kansas City, where she held a secretarial position with Union Wire Rope.
She loved flowers and always had rows of zinnias in her garden every summer. Any special occasion was a reason to celebrate with a "special" family dinner.
Poetry was a favorite past time receiving the Silver Poet Award from The World of Poetry. The poem title is "One Light".
Paulie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. Her love for family was beyond measure.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Turner Family Funeral Home, in Maysville, with burial immediately following at Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) or Maysville R1 Backpack Buddies.
