Kolb, Hazel P. 1935-2023 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Pauline (Hahn) Kolb passed away Jan. 19, 2023. Pauline was born Jan. 29, 1935, at the home of her grandparents, John and Myrtle Burnett, in Dekalb County Missouri. She was the daughter of Clyde Hahn and Edith Burnett Hahn. They preceded her in death.

Pauline married the love of her life, Carl H. Kolb, on May 15, 1954. Two children were born of this union, Carolyn Sue and Gary Wayne Kolb. Carl preceded her in death on March 13, 2018.

