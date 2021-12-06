Koeppen, Rose M. 1934-2021 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Rose Marie (Doane) Koeppen, 87, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Wathena Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Rose was born Feb. 9, 1934, in St. Joseph, to Alice M. (Hanna) and Trenton C. Doane.
She graduated from Benton High School in 1951.
She was active in various community organizations and clubs, including Robidoux Theater and St. Joseph Symphony.
Rose worked in both the legal and medical professions, as a para-legal and medical records director.
Rose was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, where she formerly served as a lector and eucharistic minister.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents.
Rose is survived by: her daughter, Jennifer Hartman (Burnace); sons, Jack Richard (Rick) Euler II (Lori) and Joel Euler, (Lynn) all of Wathena; and birth son, Jeff Paden (Julie) of Springfield, Missouri; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Janet Masteller of Jefferson City, Missouri; a brother, Retired Pastor Terry Doane (Phyllis), Greenwood, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Rose's wishes were to be cremated. There is no scheduled formal visitation. Private family services at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Wathena EMS, Wathena Healthcare and Rehab Activities Fund or charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements are pending at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, in Wathena.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
