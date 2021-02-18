Koenig, Virginia L. 1937-2021 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Virginia Lee Koenig, 83, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Feb. 12, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Virginia was born Sept. 9, 1937, in Perry County, Missouri. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Estella (Rankins) Koenig.

She lived in the Gentry County area for over 40 years, living at K & K Service in King City, then moved to TLC Group Home in Albany. She attended the Albany First Baptist Church.

Virginia worked at the Opportunity Workshop in Stanberry for 36 years. She attended Camp Angels at Miracle Hills Ranch in Bethany, participated in special Olympics bowling at Maryville, loved crocheting and crossword puzzles and most of all loved her cats.

Survivors: several care givers, friends, coworkers at the opportunity workshop and her house mates.

Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Cremation will follow the service. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

Visitation one hour prior to the service on Friday at the chapel. Masks are required.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.