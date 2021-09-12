Koelliker, PHyllis 1940-2021 Hiawatha, Kan.

HIAWATHA, Kan. -Phyllis Koelliker, surrounded by family, passed from this life into eternal life Sept. 8, 2021, at her home in Hiawatha. She was 80.
Phyllis was born Dec. 23, 1940, at Troy, Kansas, one of two children born to James Daniel and Helen Margaret Garvin Hopkins and has lived in the northeast Kansas area nearly all of her life. She grew up at Troy, where she attended schools.
Phyllis was a licensed cosmetologist, working with her mother, Helen, in the beauty shop they operated in Highland, Kansas.
She loved being around kids of all ages and cooking allowed that opportunity. She was a cook at Highland High School, and at Highland College Student Union for a while, and was a Head Start Teacher. She was dedicated to Gary and the kids.
Phyllis had the biggest heart! If someone needed help, she was there whether it was family, church, or community, you could count on her. She was a longtime member of the Community of Christ Church, where she cooked for Peacemakers. In her spare time, she loved to quilt and made one for the children and grandchildren. While quilting, the TV was on and she enjoyed Matlock and Perry Masson series. She read Amish books written by Janette Oke, and enjoyed making pizza, scotharoos and potato salad for family and friends. Phyllis also sang for several churches in the area as part of their service. It was always a date: the day after Christmas, she and the granddaughters went shopping to spend their Christmas money!
She married Gary Koelliker, Dec. 9, 1959, at the Fanning Church. They made Highland their home until just a few months ago when they moved to Hiawatha. An interesting note is an opportunity presented itself for them to be chosen to work for a time for Ewing and Muriel Kaufman in Kansas City: she cooked and he worked maintenance. Gary survives of the home.
Also surviving are: her son, Gregg Koelliker of Palmyra Missouri; daughters, Angie Cluck (David) of Highland, Julie Bachman (Jim) of Hiawatha; grandchildren: Tyler Koelliker (Lora), Morgen Irvin (T.J.), Amelia Atkinson (Steven), Nick Cluck, Matt Cluck (Jennifer), Miranda Jensen (A.J.), Jordan Cluck (Tiara), Molly Wallenberg, Meghan McClintock (Tyrel), Michael Hurd (Michelle), Gary "Bear" Koelliker (Taylor) and Adam Wilmes.
Phyllis was blessed also to have 22 great-grandchildren in her life and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Randy Koellker; a daughter, Penny Koelliker; and a brother, James Daniel "Bud" Hopkins.
A Celebration of Phyllis's eternal life is planned for 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Community of Christ in Fanning.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Community of Christ Church, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com, which is also the livestreaming site. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
