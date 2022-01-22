Chillicothe, Mo. - Lois Jean Koehly, age 92, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Jan. 17, 2022, at her son's home in Columbia, Missouri, under the care of family and Hospice Compassus.
Lois was born the daughter of Charles Fielding Shipp and Minnie "Mae" (Kerr) Shipp on Feb. 6, 1929, in Avalon, Missouri. She graduated from Avalon High School in 1947 where she played basketball, and thus began her love of sports. For the next four years, she enjoyed working as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell.
On April 19, 1952, she married the love of her life R. H. "Bill" Koehly at St. Columban Catholic Church in Chillicothe. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on May 25, 2003.
Bill and Lois were charter members of the Grand River Area Family YMCA and Green Hills Golf Course. They were active members of St. Columban Catholic Church and could be found every Sunday in their usual spot. After earning her real estate broker's license, she spent several years working for Shelton Real Estate.
Lois lived a very active social life and was engaged in many organizations including Red Hats, Busy Belles, Jolly Janes and the hospital auxiliary. She also enjoyed her card groups and going to the Senior Center.
Lois was known for her caring heart, quick wit and warm friendship. She loved to travel and took several trips and cruises over the years, many with her dear friend and travel companion, Mary Lou McIrvin.
Lois was an avid sports fan who never found a sport she didn't enjoy. She especially loved her Chillicothe Hornets and Kansas City sports teams.
Above all, her greatest love was for her family. One of her life's greatest joys was attending the sports and extracurricular activities of her children and grandchildren.
Lois will be remembered for her fun sense of humor, adventurous spirit and signature style. She exemplified how to live a life full of faith, love and joy. She taught us all to put family first and when times get tough - put your lipstick on and go dancing.
Survivors include three sons: Ronald Koehly (Tammi) of Chillicothe, Steve Koehly (Denise) of Chillicothe and Dave Koehly (Debbie) of Columbia; 10 grandchildren: Kimberly Davey (Chris), Kelly Minnick (Steve), Kasey Peyton (Brad), Joe Koehly (Rebekah), Cade Koehly, Hank Koehly (Deanna), Wade Koehly, Michelle Koehly, Krissy Hutinger (Troy), Ellie Geolat (Kyle), and six step- grandchildren: Troy, Cal, & Drew Toedebusch and Corrie, Dustin, & Trevor Bowling; 10 great- grandchildren; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, and four siblings: Walter "Buck" Shipp, Chester Shipp, Dorothy Lisenby and Orvall Shipp.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m.
A Parish Rosary will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m. with a visitation to follow. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home Monday, Jan. 24, from noon until 8 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe.
The family requests the use of masks to ensure everyone's safety during this difficult time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Hogan Memorial School or Grand River Multipurpose Center and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.
Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
