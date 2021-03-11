Kocour, Jr., Albert B. 1935-2021 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. - Albert "Bud" Benedict Kocour, Jr., age 85, passed away in his sleep March 9, 2021, at Atchison Senior Village.

Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Benedict's Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. A parish rosary will be recited on Saturday, March 13, at 9:30 a.m. at the church with visitation to follow from 10 to 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Parish. Online condolences and memories may be shared at w ww.arensbergpruett.com.

Bud was born on June 23, 1935, at the Atchison Hospital to Albert Kocour Sr. and Marguerite (Hayes) Kocour in Atchison, KS. Bud attended grade school at St. Benedict's in Atchison, Kansas, and graduated from Maur Hill in 1954. After high school, Bud served in the U.S. Army for two years stationed at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. While at Fort Sill, Bud won the favor of the base commanding officer by pitching fastpitch softball and leading his team to the base championship. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Bud enrolled at Benedictine College and studied accounting for two years then went on to work at Lincoln Grain for two more years. He then had enough of shoveling boxcars full of grain and began working as an accountant at the government storage caves just South of Atchison. He worked as the general manager at the caves until his retirement, at which point he began working with his brother, Bob, and nephew, Mike at Commerce Real Estate.

In 1960, Bud met the love of his life, Barbara Jean Nelson, at the Hilltop outside Atchison. They were married on June 4, 1961, at St. Lawrence Church in Easton, Kansas.

Bud enjoyed spending his summer days at 8th and Riley playing softball for Schlitz, crappie fishing at Perry Lake, running lines and nets on the Missouri River, and spending time with his large group of friends. Bud was a great father to five rambunctious boys. He was slow to anger and long on patience. He was a very contented man that frequently spoke of his inner peace.

He was a lifelong member of St. Benedict's where his great grandfather William Hayes was a founding member. He was an active member of the Elk's Lodge and of the Knights of Columbus where he served several elected positions. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Jo and Helen Jean; and a brother, Bob.

Bud is survived by his five sons, David (Trisha) of Olathe, Kansas, Joe (Shirley) of Atchison, Alan of Olathe, Vincent (Kathy) of Olathe, and Mark (Melissa) of Atchison; 11 grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

The family would like to thank the staff of Atchison Senior Village and NEK Hospice for all their loving care over the years. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.