Helen Irene (Morgan) Koch, RN, 89 of St. Joseph, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at a local hospital.

Born in Hamburg, Iowa, on March 8, 1932, she grew up at Lebanon, Missouri, near Bennett's Springs and graduated from Lebanon High School, 1950. She came to St. Joseph to study nursing and met husband, Edward William Koch, and was married April 9, 1951.

She was preceded in death by parents, Bill and Elsie Morgan; husband, Edward William Koch; brothers, William Frederick Morgan, Kenneth Howard Morgan, Donald Dean Morgan and James Dale Morgan; sister-in-law, Nellie Morgan; brother-in-law James Roper.

Survived by children: Robert Edward (Teri) Koch, Leslie Diane (David) Nichols, Kelley William (Mary) Koch; grandchildren, Jessica Irene Chiapputo, Jordan Emily Koch, Ashley Colleen (Cale) Clark; great-grandchildren, Ezekiel Edward Koch, Rider Rhys Chiapputo and Baby Clark; siblings, Mildred (Ervil) Climer, Donna Roper, Kathryn (David) Morgan; sisters-in-law, Sally Morgan and Delma Morgan; and many, many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service, 11 a.m., Monday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Interment; Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Maxwell Heights Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.