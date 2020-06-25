Kobett, Mary A. 1932-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Mary Ann (Murphy) Kobett, 88 of Savannah, passed away June 21, 2020.

Mary was born on May 28, 1932, in St. Joseph, to the late Joseph and Elsie (Koehler) Murphy.

She was a graduate of Lafayette High School. Mary was employed at Whitaker Cable, American Family Insurance, and retired from GAB Business Services.

She married Richard "Dick" H. Kobett on May 28, 1954. He passed away in 2006.

Mary was a past member of St. Francis Xavier Parish. She enjoyed shopping, reading and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Kevin Kobett as well as four sisters and seven brothers.

Survivors: children, Steve Kobett (Mary), Sue Modlin (Joe), Tim Kobett (Beth) and Patty Schoenfelder (Mark); ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.

Per her wishes, Mrs. Kobett has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Private Graveside Service and Inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.