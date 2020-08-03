Virginia Lee Knowles, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in St. Joseph health care center.

She was born May 12, 1930, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Fay and Jewell Meyer.

She graduated from Benton high school and married Bobby Knowles on Aug. 19, 1959, in Troy, Kansas.

She worked at Whitaker Cable and Quaker Oats and retired from St. Joseph Packaging.

She enjoyed boating at Lake Contrary, and Lake of the Ozarks, going to the casino, watching Royals baseball and Chiefs football and going to the chili cookoff with Bobby.

She was a member of the Grace Evangelical Church.

Virginia was preceded in death by: husband, Bobby Lee Knowles; father, Jewell Meyer; mother, Fay Meyer; and by Eva Meyer, the mother who raised her; sons: Bobby Dean Knowles, Terry Knowles, and Terry Seek; daughter, Sharon Sansonetti; and her sister, Peggy Salvin.

Survivors include: daughters, Tammy (Robbie) Wheeler, Faucett, Missouri and Kathleen (Gary) Lewis, St. Joseph; son, Tim Seek, Lone Jack, Missouri; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and great- great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Funeral services following: 3 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Beau Walker officiating.

The Interment: 11 a.m. Friday at the Leavenworth, National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.