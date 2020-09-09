COFFEY, Mo. - Rodney Thane Knott of Coffey, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 4, 2020, at University of Kansas Medical Center.

Rodney was born April 17, 1956, to William and Shirley (Bell) Knott at the Doc Bailey Clinic in Jamesport, Missouri.

On Nov. 26, 1983, Rodney married Regina Anne Terhune of Savannah, Missouri, and continued to engage in farming with his family.

Rodney is survived by daughter, Jessica Sullenger and husband Carl, Cameron, Missouri; and son, Danan Knott and wife Paige, Coffey. Rodney is also survived by four grandsons, Billy Wyatt, Sawyer Sullenger and Cooper Sullenger of Cameron, Missouri, and Ryker Knott of Coffey. Rodney is also survived by his wife, Regina, and his mother, Shirley Knott of Coffey.

Rodney was preceded in death by his father, William Knott, and infant brother, Vincent Knott.

Rodney was well known throughout his life as an avid motorsports enthusiast, growing up on the Knott family farm riding dirt bikes, motorcycles and driving tractors. Rodney built countless engines during his lifetime, with his first "shop" being the family shade tree where many friends would come to observe and participate in his car project at the time. Rodney was also a strong competitor at the Bethany, Missouri, Thunder Valley Raceway, Eddyville Iowa Raceway, Osborn, Missouri, US 36 Raceway, Kansas City, Missouri, International Raceway (KCIR) and Topeka, Kansas, Raceway. Racing was a family pastime for his young family, as Jessica and Danan grew up riding and competing with Go Carts, four wheelers, dirt bikes, junior dragsters, and door slammer cars. Rodney raced with the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), "cutting a light, and running a wheel" to win multiple races, earning 2nd Place NHRA Division while in the running for top 10 in the world.

Rodney resumed tractor pulling as a family with the Northwest Missouri and Outlaw Tractor Pulling Associations, with Rodney, Jessica, and Danan all successfully competing in a wide range of levels as part of KnottyBoyz Motorsports. Throughout the years of tractor pulling competition, the Knott family has enjoyed a strong bond with many other tractor pulling families, where Rodney has been widely known for his strong sense of humor, expertise and advice on pulling engines, ethics, and fairness. Rodney's love of family and his Motorsports family have been well-known.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the First Baptist Church, Pattonsburg, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Coffey Cemetery, Coffey. Open visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8 at the Pattonsburg Baptist Church, with the family present intermittently. Please follow social distancing and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to the Coffey Cemetery and/or Midwest Transplant Network in care of Roberson Funeral Home P.O. Box 46 Bethany, MO 64424.

Online condolences may be made at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.