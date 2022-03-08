MAYETTA, Kan. - Judy Faye Turner-Weir-Knorr, 64, of Mayetta, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, in a Topeka, Kansas, hospital. She was born Jan. 19, 1958, in Easton, Missouri, daughter of the late Clara and Willard Turner. She graduated from Waverly High School, and she worked in the nursing field for 30 years. She loved sitting on the back porch watching and listening to animals, and taking care of people.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Bonnie Williams, Wanda Hernandez, Beatrice Teaney, and Alice Peek; brothers, Earl Turner, Bob Kepner, and Jimmy Turner.
Survivors include: sons, Clinton Turner and Richard (Stephanie) Weir; daughter, Jodi Weir; 13 grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Lynnell Corbin; sisters, Betty (Gene) Hodge, Rita Turner, Carolyn Studna, Lucy (Clarence) Taylor, and Pam (Jerry) Nixon; brother-in- law, Frank Hernandez; and sister-in-law, Linda Turner.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Judy Knorr Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.