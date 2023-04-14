Ruth C. Kneib passed away April 13, 2023. She was born Oct. 5, 1922, to the late Daniel C. and Elva Kessler Reardon on the family farm west of Clarksdale, Missouri.

She was the third child of eight. She attended the Thornton Grade School and graduated from Maysville, Missouri, High School. She married Earl Kneib (deceased) on June 19, 1943, at Fort Benning, Georgia, where he was stationed during WWII; shortly thereafter she traveled with him to Santa Anna Army Airbase, in California, where he was trained as a pilot in the Army Air Corp.

