Ruth C. Kneib passed away April 13, 2023. She was born Oct. 5, 1922, to the late Daniel C. and Elva Kessler Reardon on the family farm west of Clarksdale, Missouri.
She was the third child of eight. She attended the Thornton Grade School and graduated from Maysville, Missouri, High School. She married Earl Kneib (deceased) on June 19, 1943, at Fort Benning, Georgia, where he was stationed during WWII; shortly thereafter she traveled with him to Santa Anna Army Airbase, in California, where he was trained as a pilot in the Army Air Corp.
They celebrated 74 years together before his passing in 2017.
After the war they returned to farm and they developed and ran the family business of Kneib Pop-Up bale loaders with his brothers while she was the first cook at the then new Platte Valley School. Ruth was a homemaker and active in the Platte Valley Extension Club for many years.
They had two children, James M. Kneib (deceased) and Susan Kneib, of Kansas City.
She and Earl enjoyed traveling, fishing, bowling and dancing. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and Altar Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, except for a brother, Wayne Reardon and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express thanks to Field Pointe Care Center and AseraCare hospice for their terrific staff and care.
A parish rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Following the rosary, the family will receive friends until 8 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bishop LeBlond High School, The Conception Abbey or to a charity of the donor's choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
