Bryson Joseph Kneib, 26, of St. Joseph, went to be with our Lord on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Kansas University Hospital.
Bryson was born on Jan. 2, 1997, in St. Joseph, to Michael J. and Belinda S. Kneib. He graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School and Washburn Tech University.
Bryson was employed at Buildex Corporation as a heavy equipment operator with The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 101.
Bryson dearly loved outdoor sports including hunting, fishing, dirt bike riding and target shooting. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, and St. Francis Boy Scout Troop 31, having achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Additionally he was a member of Camp Gieger Scout Staff and obtained the rank of Fire Builder in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say.
One of his passions was fishing the Spring River in Oklahoma during the White Bass Run. He was also known by friends and family for his skill in smoking various meats including venison summer sausage and jerky.
Bryson's last act of selflessness was donating his organs through Midwest Transplant Network/ KU Medical Center.
Bryson was preceded in death by his grandmother, Doris Jean Hannah, and niece, Khloe Bassett.
Surviving family members include his parents; sister, Bethanie Bassett (Daniel); brother, Callan Kneib (Katie); nephew, Dylan Bassett; niece, Maddelyn Kneib; grandparents, Elden Kneib, Macrina Schecher, and Frederick Hannah (Ann), and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
A Celebration of Bryson's Life will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the family will receive friends following the Celebration until 8:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to The Dream Factory, Children's Mercy Oncology Unit or Midwest Transplant Network. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.