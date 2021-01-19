Katherine L. "Katie" Knapp, 97, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

She was born March 28, 1923, to Lawrence and Vinal (Ormsbee) Reed.

She attended grade school at St. Francis Catholic School, graduated from Sacred Heart Convent in 1941, and then graduated from Gards Business University. Soon after, she was employed by St. Joseph Truck Terminal.

Katie was a long-time member of St. Francis Catholic Church. She was a member of the Ladies Golf Association. Katie loved playing golf and at the age of 80 hit a hole-in-one at #18 on Fairview golf course. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling with her husband, and spending time with her family and friends.

Katie married William F. "Bill" Knapp Sept. 14, 1946, (married 74 years); he preceded her in death on Oct. 11, 2020. Katie lost her first husband, James Shannon, who was killed in action while serving during World War II.

Survivors include daughters, Karen Brasses (Ward), Connie Cupryk (Dan); grandchildren, Danielle Novascone (Dan), Scott Cupryk, Ryan Brasses; great-grandchildren, William and Ada Novascone, Sadie Brasses; and sister, Mary Pollock and great-niece Krissy Pollock.

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held with Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Friends may call from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of Flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

