Knapp, Donald E. St. Joseph, Mo. Jan 25, 2023 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Knapp, Donald E. St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald E. KnappDonald Edward Knapp, of St. Joseph, passed away on Jan. 23, 2023.Family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 27, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church followed by the Rosary and Mass at 11 a.m.See full obituary at www.heatonbowmansmith.com/ As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Donald Knapp, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Jan. 25, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 24, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 23, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesUS to designate Russia's Wagner mercenary group as a 'transnational criminal organization'Venue's closure takes away another stage for local musicians15-year sentence for man in DWI accident that killed pregnant womanFormer IT employee charged with viewing confidential informationTwo car crash blocks off section of South Belt HighwayPie Five Pizza has closedPolice probing death of man in carRobbery reported at Speedy's Gas Station on Mitchell AveMan hit with assault charge after altercationPolice investigating suspicious death
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.