Knadler, Nancy A. 1941-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Dec 6, 2022

Nancy A. Knadler, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.She was born Oct. 30, 1941, in Buchanan County to Lloyd and Leota (Anderson) Gray.Nancy married Ronald O. Knadler, who preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 2001.She was a member of Community Christian Church.Nancy was preceded in death by her husband; son, David; her parents; and brother, Larry Gray.Survivors include her children, Warren Knadler (Cindy), Ronda Houghton (Phil), and Bradley Knadler (Tanya); grandchildren, Stephanie Wright (Gary), Cody Knadler (Abby), Shauna Houghton (Brian), Brian Houghton (Candy), Josh Knadler, Jessica Geeting, Caleb Knadler (Haleigh), and Gracie Knadler; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Brinley, Harper, Cayden, Cannon and Willow; sister, Patsy Lawson; sister-in-law, Eva Gray; one niece; one nephew; and daughter-in-law, Jill Knadler.Farewell Services 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Blakely Cemetery.The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.The family suggests memorial donations to a charity of the donor's choice.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
