Knadler, Genevieve "Joyce" 1940-2020

EASTON, Mo. - Genevieve "Joyce" Knadler, 79, Easton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

She was born Nov. 11, 1940, in St. Joseph.

Joyce married Roger Knadler, on Nov. 16, 1968; he survives of the home.

She worked at Whitaker Cable for 15 years, before starting a family.

Joyce was an avid bingo player, bowler and a Christian.

She was a wonderful mother to her beautiful daughters and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Joyce enjoyed attending the Whitaker Cable Club luncheon.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Harold and Katherine (White) Martin; and sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Best.

Survivors include: her husband of 51 years, Roger; daughters, Jennifer Roderick (Brian) and Kathy Kunze (Chris); grandchildren: Jake Roderick, Jaycie Kunze, Brett Roderick and Rylee Kunze; siblings: Walter H. Martin, Roseanne Gilbert and Bill Martin; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Blakely Cemetery, Easton.

For those wishing to make a donation in Joyce's name, the family suggests Blakely Cemetery Fund.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.