Helen Knabe
HIAWATHA, Kan. - Helen Knabe, 79, Hiawatha, died Feb. 21, 2020.
Survivors: children: Cheryl Knabe, Janet Rapp, Karen McCune and Christopher Knabe; sisters, Margaret Long and Catherine Long,
Preceded by: parents, Sidney S. Long Sr. and Effie Loden Long; husband, Wayne; siblings: Mary, Beverly, Sidney Jr., Dorothy, Martha; infant sister, Theresa.
Family visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, Chapel Oaks Funeral Home.
Services: 10:30 Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, Bethany United Church of Christ, Hiawatha.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.